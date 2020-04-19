OLIVERIA, Mike, 77, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on April 13, 2020. Mike was born and raised in California, where he attended Chico State. He was a star player on the basketball and baseball teams there. As an avid sports fan, he began his career with Wilson Sporting Goods. It was there he met the love of his life, Shawna. Mike pursued his career further working for Ben Hogan Golf Co., Bridgestone Sports, Precept Golf and Dynamic Brands. Mike had an amazing 53 years of service in the golf industry. This career took him all over the world. Along the way he has made many lifelong friends and business associates whom he remained close to. His most important achievement in life was raising his children and watching them grow into the fine adults they are today. He enjoyed all the yearly beach and lake trips with all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much of his time was spent watching his children and grandchildren participate in all their sporting events. He never missed a game! Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Hammons (Don); stepfather, Ray Silveria; his father, Thomas Oliveria; and stepmother, Eleanor Oliveria; brother, David (KC); sisters, Leslie, Phyllis and Allison; along with nieces and nephews. Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shawna; his children, Chris (Katherine), Andy (Karen), Buffe Gwynn (Brett), Cody (Cindy), Stacey Clements (John) and Shaun (Elissa); along with Eric Hutchinson; his grandchildren, Cameron (Morgan), Treyson, Kaylee, Josh, Keegan, Michael, Jacob, Sam, Samantha, Jane, Chase, Emma, Mason and Iris; his great-grandchildren, Allie and Savannah; and of course his constant four-legged companion, Sophie. In a recent interview with his grandson, Sam, for a school project, he was asked how he wanted to be remembered. His response was: "As a loving husband, a loving father and I am thankful for all my grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. If they have accomplished all they want to, I feel like I have too." Mike will be remembered exactly as he wanted and will be truly missed. We will be having a family Celebration of Life in our home. We are working on a virtual service and will follow up with details in hopes that everyone can be included in this. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kidney Cancer Foundation, kidneycancer.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…