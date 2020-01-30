OLSON, Edward Lawrence Jr., 88, passed away at Roanoke Landing Nursing Home in Plymouth, North Carolina on January 24, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Lightfoot, Virginia on May 30, 1931. He attended Toano High School in James City County and graduated from Virginia Tech before serving two years in the U.S. Army. Lawrence farmed all of his life, starting out in the Williamsburg area before moving to Sussex County in 1967. He and his wife, Letha became active members in the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Petersburg Virginia, where he served in various capacities on the church council as well as being a teller and usher. Lawrence was active for a time in the Virginia Farm Bureau, Virginia Pork Producers and also served on the Waverly Volunteer Rescue Squad. Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Letha Olson; and also by his parents, Edward Lawrence Sr. and Clara Inga Olson. He is survived by two sons, Eric David Olson and wife, Debbie, from Columbia, North Carolina and Edward "Gerry" Olson and wife, Sherri, from Waverly, Virginia. He has two grandchildren, David Lawrence Olson and Madison Claire Olson; and a sister, Vivian Matthews of Tampa, Florida. Funeral arrangements are through R.W. Baker Funeral Home in Wakefield, Virginia. There will be a memorial service Saturday February 1, at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 1769 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that a contribution be made to the Lutheran church, where Lawrence and Letha were faithful members. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.View online memorial
