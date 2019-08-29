OLSON, Richard Allan, 79, died on August 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janyce; two sons, Erik (Ann Orsinger) of Austin, Texas and Rolf (Laura Garcia) of La Paz, Bolivia; and 10 remarkable grandchildren, Emma, Risa, Theo, Anders, Levi, Alessandra and Abel Olson and Ody, Aria and Sophy Orsinger; and brother, Warren of Minneapolis. The Olsons moved to Richmond in 1989, where Rich was the pastor of First English Lutheran Church until 1999. Prior to that, he was Director for Adult Education for the Lutheran Church in America in Philadelphia, taught at the Lutheran School of Theology also in Philadelphia and taught at Union Theological Seminary in New York City. His interest in and commitment to social justice issues lead him to serve on the board of the Daily Planet for a number of years and advocated in court to have a meal ministry for the homeless at First English. The service will be held at First English Lutheran Church, 1603 Monument Avenue, on August 31, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Immigration and Refuge Service, Ronald McDonald House/Richmond, Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago, Lakeside Lutheran Church (Littleton, N.C.) or the charity of your choice.View online memorial