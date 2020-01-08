OLZER, KIMBERLY

OLZER, Kimberly Marie, born January 22, 1993, passed December 25, 2019. Kimberly is loved and missed by her parents, Calvin and Dian Nichols of Waynesboro; mother, Sherri Olzer Baird; and grandmother, Sandy Austin, both of Richmond; two sisters, Heather Masse of Maryland and Jamie Olzer of Virginia. A memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on January 22, at Sloney's Pub at the UVA Inn at Darden. Kimberly's friends, family and former classmates and co-workers are invited to attend and share a story and a toast. Kimberly enjoyed hiking and nature photography and her ashes will be scattered on the Blue Ridge in the spring. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

