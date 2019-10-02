OMOHUNDRO, Nancy Lodor, of Richmond, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Percy Charlton Omohundro Jr.; her brother, Samuel Henderson Lodor; and her sister, Mary Esther Utley. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Rebecca Omohundro; her son, George Charlton Omohundro and his wife, Laura, and their two children, Calvin Charlton and Cara Marie; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Lodor; and her nieces and nephews and their families. Nancy was born in Wilmington, N.C., on July 16, 1926, and moved to Richmond with her family in 1942. She graduated from John Marshall High School and attended Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU). After working in Los Angeles and Richmond and starting her family, Nancy was hired in 1973, by the first Board of Trustees of Westminster Canterbury Richmond (WCR), at that time a newly developing continuing care retirement community sponsored by the Episcopal and Presbyterian churches. She helped to open its doors in 1975, and worked in Admissions and Resident Services for more than 20 years, retiring in 1994 as Director, Independent Living Unit. In 2001, Nancy and Charley became residents of WCR. Nancy was a devoted member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Brook Hill for more than 55 years. She was the first woman elected to Emmanuel's vestry and the first woman to represent Emmanuel at the Virginia Diocesan Council. She served as President of The Women of Emmanuel, teacher and superintendent of Sunday schools and chaired and served on many other committees and ministries of the church. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Emmanuel Brook Hill, 1214 Wilmer Avenue, Richmond, on Monday, October 7, at 11 a.m. A reception will be held at the church immediately following. A memorial service at WCR will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Nancy wished that memorial contributions be made to Emmanuel Brook Hill, the WCR Fellowship Foundation or the WCR Employee Christmas Fund.View online memorial