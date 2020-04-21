O'NEIL, DELILAH

O'NEIL, Delilah Shaver, 71, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully in her home after a tough battle with Alzheimer's April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Rufus and Frances Shaver; two brothers, Jerry and Charles Shaver. She is survived by her three children, Sarah Stroud, Shannon O'Neil (Kelly Turner), Casey O'Neil (Amy); and one grandson, Tristan O'Neil. She was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Sarah and wonderful caretaker, Karen Hill. The family gives her their warmest and greatest gratitude. Delilah will be loved and missed by all. We ask that everyone live by one of her favorite quotes, "Always be kind to others, you never know what they might be going through." Services private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

