O'NEIL, Delilah Shaver, 71, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully in her home after a tough battle with Alzheimer's April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Rufus and Frances Shaver; two brothers, Jerry and Charles Shaver. She is survived by her three children, Sarah Stroud, Shannon O'Neil (Kelly Turner), Casey O'Neil (Amy); and one grandson, Tristan O'Neil. She was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Sarah and wonderful caretaker, Karen Hill. The family gives her their warmest and greatest gratitude. Delilah will be loved and missed by all. We ask that everyone live by one of her favorite quotes, "Always be kind to others, you never know what they might be going through." Services private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
UPDATE: Four Northern Virginia counties account for 42% of state's COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…