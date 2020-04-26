O'NEILL, Captain Cornelius T. "Connie," entered eternal rest on April 22, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on November 4, 1935. Connie graduated Brooklyn Prep High School and attended St. John's University. Immediately upon graduation, he entered Navy Officer Candidate School. Over the next 25 years, he served his country with intelligence, calmness and faith. His deployment included being on seven different Navy ships, involvement with the Cuban Missile Crisis as part of the blockade and incredible courage during the Vietnam War. Connie served as captain aboard two of those ships; a minesweeper and a destroyer while serving in Vietnam. He and his crew were responsible for intercepting, boarding and inspecting suspicious junks for supplies to be used by the Viet Cong. They never knew what danger might await them. His bravery and service to our country is to be commended. He spent his last years of his Navy career working at the Pentagon as an advisor to the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations and Assistant Secretary of Defense. In retirement, Connie continued to serve others. He coordinated activities of 52,000 Legionnaires and 230 Posts throughout Virginia. He was the American Legion State Legislative Committee Chairman, chairman of the Virginia State Board of Veterans' Affairs, and appointed to the Joint Leadership Council of 23 veterans group to which he was elected Chairman in 2004. In his community of Woodlake, Connie served on the Board of Directors and was responsible for initiating Memorial Day ceremonies which continue to this day. As a talented linguist, Connie contributed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch by frequently writing op-ed pieces about veterans' affairs and navy life. He was a proud member of Toastmasters. Connie's Catholic faith and Irish heritage were the bedrock to his character. His engaging voice made him a favorite reader at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Chesterfield. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a gentle spirit. Cherishing his memory is his great love and wife of 57 years, Jean; as well as his three children, Conno (Janel), Peggy and Maura Ray (Robert); and three grandchildren, Thomas, Emelia and Caroline. Connie will be remembered as a great leader, an officer and a gentleman. Well done, good and faithful servant.View online memorial
