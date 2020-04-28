O'NEILL, Nicholas Patrick, age 72, passed away on April 21, 2020, at his home in Richmond. Nicholas was one of five children. He grew up in the Boys Home. His time spent there left him with wonderful lifelong friends and memories. He was extremely passionate about learning and art, and continued this passion throughout life. In his spare time, he created beautiful works of art. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors hiking, camping and simply reveling in the beauty of nature. He worked as a land surveyor for over 30 years. He was a devoted father to his two children and spent every second he could teaching them everything he knew about life, art and the great outdoors. He is survived by his brother, Edward O'Neill; his sister, Theresa Almeida and her husband, Hubert; his two children, his son, Mathew O'Neill and his daughter, Emily O'Neill; his two grandchildren, Stanley and Celia Ballas; his nephew, Douglas O'Neill; his nieces, Cathy O'Neill, Shannon O'Neill and Sarah Almeida.View online memorial
