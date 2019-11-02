OPPER, Nettie, formerly of Boca Raton, Fla., passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Richmond, Va. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Earl Ferguson of Richmond; and grandson, Jesse of New York, N.Y. She was an avid bridge player and loved theater, music and shopping. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Entombment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth Ahabah, 1121 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5028.View online memorial