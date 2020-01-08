ORANGE, Bessie Adell Wright, 93, of Richmond, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family January 6, 2020. She was the widow of the late Willard M. Orange. Survivors include her two daughters, Stephanie Renfro (Chuck) and Donna Orange (Gary); and two grandsons, Jeremy Renfro (Valerie) and Stephen Renfro. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, with a funeral service to follow at noon at Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Tnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
