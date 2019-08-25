ORANGE, Stuart Raymond, 83, of Chesterfield, departed this life on August 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Juanita; and his sister, Dot Crumb. He retired from Old Dominion Freight Line, where he worked for many years. He was a member of Stockton Memorial Baptist Church and he was a proud graduate of John Marshall High School, Class of 1955. He leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Shirley H. Orange; sons, Wayne, Glenn (Pattie), Randy (Sandra) and Warren Beck (Anna); daughters, Denise, Sharon Beck (Brad) and Rosemary Davis (Andy); sister, Carolyn Willis; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Stockton Memorial Baptist Church, 5100 Claypoint Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, on September 1, 2019, at 2 p.m.View online memorial