ORNDOFF, Roger Dale, 75, born in 1944, to the late Betty and Earl Orndoff, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Roger was preceded in death by his older brother, James Orndoff. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Denise; brothers, Ted (Shirley) and Bill (Lynn). Roger served in the U.S. Army. He loved his dogs and all animals. He loved feeding the deer and birds. Roger enjoyed his tractor. You could always find Roger outside working in the yard or the woods. Roger was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, he loved everyone. A gathering for friends and family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.View online memorial