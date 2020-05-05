ORROCK, Richard L., age 69, of Goochland, died April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucy Orrock; and his brother, Henry Orrock. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Brockmeier; nephew, Chip Brockmeier (Gilda); niece, Linda Morris (Mark); and great-nieces and great-nephews. Richard worked many years as a forklift mechanic and retired from Gregory Poole Lift Systems. He loved spending time with his friends and particularly enjoyed the Corvette Club of Richmond. The family would like to thank the many friends and health care workers who helped Richard so much. A graveside memorial service will take place on Friday, May 8, at 3 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions can be made to the Corvette Club of Richmond.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RICHARD ORROCK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.