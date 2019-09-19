OSBORNE, C. Hassel, 91, of Powhatan, passed away September 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah Lynne Morris (Seabrook), Katherine "Kitty" Osborne Keyes (David); three siblings, Betty Millermon (Arden), Louise Spiers, Tommy Osborne (Brenda); three grandchildren, Edward Seabrook Morris, Enrique Hassel Perez-Osborne and Helen Grace Morris. The family will receive friends Friday, September 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. in the Graceland Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Graceland Baptist Church, 975 Dorset Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
