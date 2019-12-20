OSBORNE, Earl Ralph, 93, was called home on December 18, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1926. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Aery Osborne; daughters, Wanda Tate, Landa Cave and Tana Garris Osborne; parents, Thomas and Myrtle Osborne; sister, Audrey Count; and brothers, Charles, Harold, Harry, David, John Boyd and James. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Pavlovich and Tina Toney (Harry Lee); son, Michael E. Osborne; sons-in-law, Cleve Cave and Linwood Tate; 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Earl was a Navy World War II veteran. He was an employee of A&P Bakery and retired from Nabisco Bakery, after which he went back to work at Kroger for a few more years. He loved to watch NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. Earl loved being a member of Dover Baptist Church in Manakin-Sabot, Va., but was unable to attend the past few years. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, and Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
