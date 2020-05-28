OSBORNE, JOHN

OSBORNE, John Clarence, 73, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn Martin Osborne; daughter, Cynthia Osborne Barber; granddaughters, Cassie Lynn, Kyndal Marie and Karly Michelle Barber; sister, Marie Osborne Taney (Wayne); half-brother, Robbie L. Osborne (Lori); sisters-in-law, Brenda Cordle and Bea Osborne; and numerous additional family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. Osborne and Kathleen Sims Osborne; brother, James W. Osborne; and grandson, Corey Scott Barber. After graduating from Thomas Dale High School, he served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was honorably discharged in 1969. John and his brother were partners in a family-owned bulldozing business, J.L. Osborne, Inc. Excavating Contractors. Friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. The funeral procession will assemble at Morrissett Funeral Home at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, for a 1 p.m. graveside service at Bermuda Memorial Park, 1901 Bermuda Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23836. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association -DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Ste. 150, Rockville, Md. 20850 or online at www.alsinfo.org.

View online memorial