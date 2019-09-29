OSBORNE, WILLIAM

OSBORNE, William F., 81, of Henrico, passed away on September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Osborne; and parents, William and Laura Osborne. He is survived by his daughters, Tina Leftwich and Brenda Bragg (Raymond); grandchildren, Isaac Bragg, Sarah Bragg, Stephanie Brown and Brittany Brown; great-grandchildren, Cassie Brown, Allie Florian and Esme Florian; and brother, Richard Osborne (Ann). William was a retired welder and served proudly in the Marines, Army and Vietnam War. He was a member of the NRA Golden Eagles, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, marksmanship and music. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

