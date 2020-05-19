OSBORNE, William David Jr., 50, of Spring Grove, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born on February 18, 1970, in Richmond, Va., he was the son of the late William and Sidney; and was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Walter Denney. David was a United States Army veteran, having served in the 82 Airborne Rangers, and was the recipient of both a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He was an avid fisherman, musician and songwriter, an expert marksman, a devoted Christian and a member of the VFW Post 637. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Kimberly Osborne; two sons, Colin Kitchen and Ty Kitchen (Sofia); his two faithful, four-legged companions, Nikki and Gracie; his brother, Chris Osborne (Carrie); brother-in-law, Ryan Sollenberger (Amy); special mother-in-law, Sandra Denney; his devoted mom, Lois Westbrook; a special aunt, Tiny and her children, Sandy and Marsha; and numerous other loving family, friends, music supporters and military brothers. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, Va. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Reel American Heroes Foundation and/or Hunter Homes McGuire Veterans Medical Center by visiting www.reelamericanheroes.org in memory of William David Osborne Jr. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
