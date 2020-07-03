OSSMAN, Mary Elizabeth Hurdle "Betty," of Richmond, Va., died peacefully June 29, 2020, ending a multi-year battle with dementia. She was born April 25, 1929, to Dr. Seth Hunter Hurdle and Eleanor Blanken Hurdle, in Wilmington, Del. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George Ossman Jr. in 2013; and her two sisters. Raised in Salisbury, Md., and graduated from Wicomico High School, she continued her education at James Madison College. On a college blind date, she met the love of her life, married, lived in student housing at UVA, to Louisville, Ky., for six years before living the rest of her life in Richmond, Va. A career Dietitian, she worked for Westbrook Psychiatric Hospital and Charter Medical. She served as President of the Louisville Dietetic Assoc., Treasurer and President of the Virginia Dietetic Assoc. She was a member of All Saints Church, Thomas Jefferson Junior Woman's Club, serving as Treasurer, the Commonwealth Woman's Club and the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, serving as Treasurer. Her loves included family, friends, beach with friends, gardening, second-guessing bridge bids, tennis, antiques, sewing, flag-making, traveling, needlepoint and many more. Betty was wise, full of love, joy and humor. She is survived by both of her children, Chip (Janine) of Altadena, Calif. and Eleanor Oliver (Kevin) of High Point, N.C.; five grandchildren, Acey Holmes (Mike), Kevin Oliver (Casey), Brooke Powell, Stacey Oliver and Carter Ossman; her great-grandchildren, Dalton Powell, Hudson Holmes, Caroline Oliver and Colette Oliver; along with her loving nieces, nephews and their children. The family profusely thanks the "angels" of Angels for Hire for their love and support with Mom through the years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or to The Tuckahoe Woman's Club Scholarship Endowment Fund. Memorial service to be announced when travel is safe for the family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
WATCH NOW: Virginia laws taking effect Wednesday affect guns, voting, gambling, statues and much more
-
About 7% of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School students are Black; 2 alumna want to change that
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse