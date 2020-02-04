OTEY, Charles Roosevelt Jr., of Sandston, Va., departed this life Saturday, February 1, 2020. Charles spent his entire career as a long-distance tractor trailer driver. While employed with Richmond Restaurant Services, he received two Outstanding Driver Safety Awards. Before failing health, Charles was employed as a driver for Food Lion Groceries and Deliver. Charles was a die-hard Cowboys fan and enjoyed eating Chinese food while watching Monday and Sunday night football. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Roosevelt Otey. He is survived by his mother, Mary Otey; and two beloved sisters, Dr. Betty J. Otey and Dr. Joyce A. Otey; and other friends and family. Private services will be held.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CHARLES OTEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.