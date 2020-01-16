OTT, Joan Audrey, 89, of Goochland, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was the widow of George E. Ott Sr. Joan is survived by two children, a sister, three grandchildren and a great-grandson. Joan was a member of Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church, Providence Presbyterian Church and past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star Corinthian Chapter #13. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church, 7339 Atlee Rd., where her service will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or your choice of any animal rescue organization. Interment will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, in Quantico National Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOAN OTT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.