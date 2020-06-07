OVERBEY, Lois Christine Green, left this world peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior on June 1, 2020, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of William "Mumford" Green Sr. and Vallie Cancer Watson, all of South Boston, Va. She was the third and last living child of five children. She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin T. Overbey Sr. She is survived by her two children, Franklin T. Overbey Jr. and Roslyn R. Harris (Mark). In addition, she is survived by her three grandchildren, Clay F. Overbey, Zachary M. Harris and Christopher R. Harris (Kate); as well as her sister-in-law, Lana Overbey Heer and her two daughters, Deidre Heer Logan and Denise Heer. She also has numerous Overbey/Green nephews and nieces. She resided on Holly Hill Road in Henrico for 65 years before moving to Lakewood Manor in 2018. She was a member of Derbyshire Baptist Church for over 58 years, where she served as secretary/receptionist for 37 years before retiring in 2018. She was active in the Ridgecrest Garden Club and the Order of the Eastern Star. She is now reunited with two of her treasured friends, Virginia Yancey and Betty Daniels, as well as other friends and family. The family would like to express appreciation to the staff and medical personnel of Lakewood Manor for the care and compassion they showed during her stay there. There will be a private family graveside service at Oakhurst Cemetery in Clarkesville, Va. A memorial service will be held at Derbyshire Baptist Church at a later date when the COVID-19 crisis has passed and we can come together to celebrate her life. Memorial donations in her honor can be made to the Hanover Education Foundation, Clay and Christine Overbey Virginia Tech Scholarship, P.O. Box 1297, Ashland, Va., 23005. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
