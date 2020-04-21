OVERBY, Elizabeth B., 78, of Sutherland, Va., died April 17, 2020. Born and raised in Hopewell, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry S. Bishop and Mae Lee Hairston; and stepfather, Joseph Hairston. She was preceded in death by her late husband of 25 years, Thomas E. Overby; and her best friend, Harold L. Lampman. She is survived by her sons, Michael W. Lampman and his wife, Patricia, Mark A. Lampman and his wife, Marjorie; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth J. Lampman, all of Chester, Va. She is also survived by her brother, Harry S. Bishop Jr. and his wife, Glenda; and nephews, Jason Bishop and Brett Bishop, all of Prince George, Va. She was a graduate of Hopewell High School and attended Pan American Business School. She proudly retired after a 20-year career with the State of Virginia in 2009. Elizabeth enjoyed gardening, antiques and her time with her family and friends. She was a member of Western Heights Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, Va. A private service will be held at the Appomattox Cemetery on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, 401 College St., Richmond, Va. 23298 or Western Heights Baptist Church, 24416 Cox Road, N. Dinwiddie, Va. 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
