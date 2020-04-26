OVERBY, MYRTLE

OVERBY, Myrtle Elizabeth, of Ashland, Va., passed away in her home of 29 years on April 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Mary Carter. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Overby; her daughters, Christy Brown and Lori Johnson; and her grandchildren, Hannah, Christopher, Joseph and Michael. She had retired after a long career with Century 21 Real Estate and was known for her extraordinary good luck in contests, bingo and family. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Walk to End Alzheimer's at http://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13704&amp;pg=personal&amp;px=17124150. For condolences see www.blileys.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Overby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.