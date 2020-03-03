OVERTON, Frances Farley, 102, of Blackstone, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin H. Overton; her parents, Emmett and Lilly Farley; sonin-law, Cecil V. Willis Jr.; four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah O. Willis; son, Donald C. Overton; grandson, Brandon H. Willis; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa J. Willis. Her remains rest at Joseph McMillian Funeral Home in Blackstone, Va. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blackstone Vol. Fire Dept., 318 Church St., Blackstone, Va. 23824 or to the Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va. 23930. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
Service information
Mar 6
Graveside Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Lakeview Cemetery
900 Seventh Street
Blackstone, VA 23824
900 Seventh Street
Blackstone, VA 23824
