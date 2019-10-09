OWEN, Brother David, OSB, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born in Lafayette, Ind., on June 30, 1927, to the late Edgar G. Owen and Alice Reeves Owen. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother and two half-sisters. Br. David served in the U.S. Air Force and in various corporate positions before entering religious life. He was a religious Brother at the Holy Trinity Monastery in Butler, Pa., and St. Mark's Priory in South Union, Ky. He made his Profession of Monastic Vows on March 21, 1986, as a Benedictine Monk of Mary Mother of the Church Abbey, here in Richmond. Br. David's body will lie in repose at Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey, 12829 River Rd., beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Abbey cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771