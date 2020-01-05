OWEN, David Dalrymple, died January 2, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Ky., April 9, 1942, the son of Douglas Henry and Leelia Reynolds Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Clarence Kelly and Edna Dalrymple Reynolds. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Hannah Bradford Owen; and his children, Leelia Owen McKinley of Burke, Va., Andrew Reynolds Owen (Clarissa) of Atlanta, Ga. and David Dalrymple Owen Jr. (Lee) of Richmond; his eight adored grandchildren, Ward Leighton McKinley, Bradford McKee Owen, Leelia Hannah McKinley, David Dalrymple Owen III, Andrew Reynolds Owen Jr., Leelia Spencer Owen, Margaret Owen McKinley and Reid Hardin Owen; his brother, Douglas Henry Owen Jr.; and his Springer Spaniel, Annie. Mr. Owen attended Kentucky Country Day School in Louisville, Ky., and was a graduate of Centre College, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. After serving in the United States Air Force, he spent his professional career as a "railroad man" with the L&N, Seaboard Coast Line and CSX railroads. Mr. Owen was also active in serving in his community as Governor's appointment to the Tobacco Settlement Finance Corp Board and served on the boards of the Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Richmond Business Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, Robert E. Lee Board, the Centre College Alumni, the Reinhart Guest House and Junior Achievement. In addition, he was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, the Commonwealth Club, the Strokers Golf Group, the Virginia Creepers, the Old White Club at the Greenbrier, Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and the founding member of the church at the end of his dock. Paying homage to the bluegrass that perpetually coursed through his veins, he was infinitely proud of his commission as a Kentucky Colonel. He loved spending time at his home in White Stone, Va., never more so than when surrounded by his family and dogs. Mr. Owen was a master woodworker, an exquisite fly fisherman, an avid hunter and enamored with anything that went fast or bang. He was a gentle and kind soul who held his friends and family members as his most cherished treasures. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at their home, 5201 Monument Ave., Unit 5. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 8 N. Laurel St. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be considered to a charity of one's choice.View online memorial
OWEN, DAVID
To plant a tree in memory of DAVID OWEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.