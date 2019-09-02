OWEN, Paulette Darlene, 66, of Richmond, departed this life August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Gee. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, George Owen; two daughters, Selena and Sonya Owen; stepdaughter, Georgette Owen-Kirven (David); two sons, Antonio and Troy Owen; two sisters, Denise Nelson (Roosevelt) and Robnette Mayfield (James); brother, Robert Gee; sister-in-law, Tessie Roger (Joe); brother-in-law, Roy Owen; and a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Tuesday, September 3, from 1 to 8 p.m. and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial