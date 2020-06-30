OWEN, Sara Elizabeth "Betty" Cantrell, 83, of Wakefield, Va., died June 29, 2020, at Riverside Center in Smithfield, Va. Born at Duke Hospital in Durham, N.C., on October 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Wilburn and Margaret Cantrell of Boydton, Va. Betty attended Longwood College and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she taught the Women's Sunday school for most of that time. She also taught first and fourth grades at Wakefield Elementary School and Tidewater Academy, and served on the Walter Cecil Rawls Library Board of Directors in Courtland, Va., for many years. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robbie F. Owen; and a sister, Patricia Cantrell Taylor. Betty was an avid reader, inspired teacher and artist, wonderful homemaker, dangerous Slapjack player with her grandchildren, inquisitive world traveler and great conversationalist. She was a loving and devoted wife and cherished mother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Loving survivors include sons, David T. Owen (Lisa) and Stephen F. Owen (Shelby); grandchildren, Ashley Brock (Graham) and Erin Seward (Brandon), Graham Owen (Nathalie), Emily Owen (Steven) and Samuel Owen; great-grandchildren, Owen and Brycen Brock, Camden and Grayson Seward, Timothy Addington and Elliot and Luke Owen; brother, William T. Cantrell of Midlothian; and sister, Mary Alice Cafazza of Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wakefield Baptist Church, P.O. Box 567, Wakefield, Va. 23888. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days
-
Washington and Lee University professors discuss name change and removal of all references to the Confederacy