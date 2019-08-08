OWEN, William "Bill" Lee Jr., 98, former pilot with the U.S. Army Air Corps, retired pilot from the Virginia Department of Transportation and retired Senior Committee Clerk and Committee Coordinator for The Virginia House of Delegates, passed away on August 3, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1921, in Danville, Va., and lived in Critz, Va., during his early youth. He later moved to Richmond with his grandmother and his mother, where Bill graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy, where he learned to fly prior to the entrance of the United States in World War II. After the United States entered World War II, he then enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where his love of flying blossomed. He served four years in the Army Air Corps, receiving his Silver Wings at Moor's Field in McAllen, Texas in 1944. In 1943, he married Christine McDowell of Kenbridge, and later began his career with The Virginia Department of Highways as a surveyor, highway engineer and pilot. He had many wonderful and memorable experiences while with The Virginia Department of Highways and loved every minute of it. He retired in 1987, and then started his second career in the House of Delegates Clerk's Office, until he retired in 2011. In 2012, he was honored with a center aisle presentation of House Resolution 119 by the House of Delegates for his faithful and outstanding 26 years of service to the House of Delegates. He served the Commonwealth for over 66 years of combined service. Bill loved his country, his state, his family and friends. He was always quick with a smile and a joke and never met a stranger. He lived a happy life, enjoying his garden, sailing and being outdoors. And you always knew how close of a friend you were if you received tomatoes from his garden. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Christine "Tina," of 74 years; and his eldest son, William "Bill" C. Owen. He is survived by his son, David, his wife, Ellen and their son, Davis and his daughter-in-law, Janet; and grandson, Zack. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave., Henrico. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church, a veterans association or a charity of your choice. There will be a reception at the church following the service.View online memorial