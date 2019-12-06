OWENS, Ellen Mae, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Owens and Mae Owens; brother, Clarence (Boots) Owens; and sister, Ann Owens. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Owens and Kenny Owens; sister, Judy Gurley; by her sons, Rick Cook, his wife, Martha and Danny Cook; and grandchildren, Danielle Cook and James Cook. Ellen was a loving parent and grandparent; she was an early IT worker - last at Henrico County. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date in the Goldsboro, N.C. area. The family asks that any who wish to honor her life make donations to Richmond SPCA, richmondspca.org.

