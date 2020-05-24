OWENS, Joseph Glenn, lovingly referred to as Grandy, passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 20, 2020. Glenn was born on February 9, 1933, in St. Stephens Church, Virginia. He was the youngest of 11 children, which led to his altruistic and resourceful nature. He proudly served his country as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. In 1951, he married his "wifey," Pauline. They had a wonderful 58 years together while raising two beautiful daughters and had countless adventures in Florida, Myrtle Beach and their favorite, road trips to Atlantic City. Glenn retired after many years of service in Communications Installation with Western Electric/AT&T. He never slowed down though and his retirement years kept him busy doing what he loved - helping others and taking care of those around him. His hobbies included tending to his garden, working on cars, fishing, volunteering for the Pioneers, watching the Redskins, wheeling and dealing at yard sales, inventing uses for duct tape, sipping on his evening beverages and partaking in "dibs and dabs." He offered superb and reliable directions to anywhere and always had helpful advice. He was the epitome of "Do-It-Yourself" and his curious mind and voracious reading allowed him to solve just about any problem he encountered. Due to an active lifestyle, he was often mistaken for someone many years younger and could be found climbing on roofs and up trees, taking walks around the block, performing home improvements of all kinds and maintaining his family's vehicles well into his later years. He attended countless family sports events near and far, spanning over three generations. He was many great things, and to his daughters, he was a true confidant and best friend. Holiday celebrations spent at "Nanny and Grandy's" have provided us all with memories we will forever cherish. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Pauline Estelle Owens; his loving and courageous daughter, Glenda Owens Couch; son-in-law and friend, Paul Couch; parents, Robert J. and Martha Longest Owens; and siblings, Carl, George, Robley, Sam, Edith, Evelyn, Florine, Marguerite and Ruby. He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Owens Martin, a steadfast rock who provided him with a constant sense of comfort and love always; his grandchildren, C. Brian Couch (Brianna), Lisa Couch Augst (Michael), Jo-lyn Martin Murphy (George) and Jana Renae Wood (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Noah, Wylder, Meadow and Remi Murphy, Eva and Elsie Couch, Brinley Wood and Sonora Augst; his brother, Jimmy Owens (Agnes); his sister-in-law, Myrtle Owens; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would also like to express their great appreciation to John Casey, his longtime loyal and dedicated friend. Funeral services to celebrate his life will take place at Nelsen Funeral Home at 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., on Thursday, May 28, at 2 p.m. (social distance seating provided). Interment service at Washington Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepards United Methodist Church at 163 Fleets Mill Rd., St. Stephens Church, Virginia 23148 or Woundedwarriorproject.org. As the Captain of our family, his presence will be felt forever and his memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who loved him. He was the anchor to everything and truly one of a kind. While he will be greatly missed, his family is comforted knowing he is in Heaven with loved ones. We love you Grandy; now go have a dance with Nanny.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …