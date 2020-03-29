OWENS, Maxine Warriner, 94, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Owens; sister, Nancy Nuckols; brother-in-law, Charlie Nuckols; and nephew, Wes Nuckols. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Rothschild (Jim); grandson, Adam Rothschild (Allison); great-grandchildren, Landon and Alexis. Maxine was a member of Westhampton Baptist Church and was a member of the WMU, served as both Deacon and wedding director and was active with the Sunday school. A graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Lakewood for their care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
