OWENS, Thomas Patrick, age 96, of Midlothian, has taken his last ride in his BMW convertible. He passed away peacefully in hospice care on October 30, 2019. Born in New York City, raised in Jersey City, and a long-time resident of Ramsey, N.J., Tom (known as Fuzzy and Da to his grandkids), was the beloved first-born son of the late James and Mary Kate (Foley) Owens. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Dolores (Flannery); two younger brothers, Vincent and James; and his mighty little sister, Margaret. A generous father and grandfather, he is survived by his children, Tom (Joan), Tony, Liz (Tom) and Kate (Chris); and 10 grandchildren, Steve, Patrick, Christopher, Jake, Summer, Riley, Katie, Tyler, Sawyer and Jamie. The son of hard-working Irish immigrants, Tom was a gifted student and a talented writer whose scholastic achievements included becoming the president of his high school senior class. After serving as a Technical Sergeant in the 390th Bomber Squadron during WWII, Tom skipped college and entered the business world. He worked at Prentice Hall and McGraw Hill before landing his dream job as a copywriter at the ad agency J. Walter Thompson. A rising star in "The Mad Men" era, Tom left the agency as a vice president in 1975 to begin an even more successful, 25-year career at Publishers Clearing House. Upon his retirement, Tom and Dolores moved to Midlothian to be "near the kids." There, they enjoyed many a laugh in their sunny home on the lake. A sharp dresser who loved a good time, Tom's joie de vivre won him countless friends. Along with his wife, family and friends, Tom's great loves included Broadway, visiting Florence, cookies, opera and Turner Classic Movies - always watching with the volume turned to 10. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, at Woody Funeral Home on Huguenot Road. Services will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church on Saturday, November 23, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. A reception will be held immediately after at Hermitage Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, Shalom Center, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, N.J. 07632.