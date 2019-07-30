OZLIN, Hilda Marie Gill, age 98, of Alberta, Va., passed away July 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lucas Ozlin; her son, Robert Lucas Ozlin Jr.; and her sister, Hazel Taylor. She is survived by her son, T. Gill Ozlin (Anne); daughter-in-law, Barbara Anne Ozlin (Jim Davis); her grandchildren, Anne Marie Gregor (Douglas), Bryan Ozlin (Dana) and Philip Ozlin (Aleana); her great-grandchildren, Andrew and Wade Gregor and Addison, Maya and Nora Ozlin; and her cat, "Pretty Boy." A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brunswick County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 522, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.View online memorial