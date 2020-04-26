PAARFUS, Edward "Jeb" Charles III, of Hampstead, North Carolina and formerly of Culpeper, Virginia departed this life at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born October 21, 1948, in Richmond, Va., to the late Dr. Edward "Ted" C. Paarfus Jr. and Virginia Thompson Paarfus. He was the eldest of four children. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Rae F. Paarfus. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-Law, Mindy P. and Terry W. Boyd of Pulaski, Va.; stepdaughters, Carrie Arrington of Seattle, Wash. and Kelly O'Neill of Culpeper, Va.; four stepgrandchildren, Jennifer L. Boyd and Matthew W. Boyd, of Pulaski, Va. and Lauren and Mira Arrington of Seattle, Wash.; two brothers and sisters-in-Law, M. Thompson Paarfus and wife, Diane, of Petersburg, Va. and Richard M. Paarfus and wife, Ann, of Holden Beach, N.C.; one sister and brother-in-Law, Virginia "Ginna" Zell and husband, Bill, of Southport, N.C.; one stepbrother, Sandy Mann and wife, Kay, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; his former wife of 35 years, Karen Paarfus of Culpeper, Va.; his very special aunt, Marthalea Osburn of Richmond, Va.; five very special nephews and a host of dear family and friends. Jeb was born, raised and spent most of his life in Virginia. In his early years, he lived in the Blue Ridge Mountains and had a special love for Patrick County. He spent many summers water skiing on Philpot Lake behind an old wooden boat, the JoJo. After moving to Richmond during his high school years, he graduated from Midlothian High School in Richmond, Va. He earned his B.A. from Randolph Macon College in 1971. In the late '70s he moved to Springfield, Virginia and became employed by a major industrial supplier in 1979. He served as District Manager and Market Specialist until 1992. That is when he found his passion for real estate and building. After becoming a fully certified building code inspector, he opened his own business, Advanced Building Consultants, Inc. while also earning his Virginia Real Estate License. In 2005, he transitioned out of the private sector and into the public service sector. His interest turned to residential and commercial building inspection for Culpeper County in Virginia in 2005. In 2011, he transferred to Fauquier County to accept the position of Lead Building Inspector and retired in 2015 to Hampstead, North Carolina. Jeb was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He was a terrific swimmer and enjoyed boating of any kind. He had a fondness for art and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Jeb had a love for the ocean, its mysteries and strength. He spent many vacations at the beach each year with his daughter and son-in-law. This made his choice to retire to Hampstead, North Carolina in 2015 a natural one. Immediately upon settling into retirement, he was invited to serve on the local HOA Board. He also joined Faith Harbor United Methodist Church in Surf City, where he has many friends to cherish his memory. Through the church, he became a Stephen Minister to be of service to others in crisis. Jeb was a dedicated father, brother and friend. He loved to talk politics and debate over current events. He especially loved studying history and watching the history of our country evolve. He could make you smile easily with witty jokes or a well-told story. He also loved a wonderful cattle dog named Lucas. Jeb loved deeply. Family was the most important thing to him in life and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. The family wishes to express its deep appreciation to all who befriended Jeb during his lifetime. Jeb will be cremated according to his wishes. Private family visitation will occur with plans for a Celebration of Life in the future. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.View online memorial
