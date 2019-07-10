PACALO, Catherine Ray, born August 22, 1956, passed over from this world on July 2, 2019. "Cathy," a remarkable woman, was filled with love and life. She brought tremendous joy and stability to all those fortunate enough to be a part of her world. A lover of nature, science and the arts, she grew up to become a master gardener, a clinical laboratory scientist and State Fair blue ribbon winning crochet phenom. Eclipsing all was her love of her family, for whom the void she left will never be filled. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, William Clyde Ray and Margaret Ellen Ray; as well as her sister, Carol Ray Pettis. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Pacalo Jr.; son, Joshua G. Fitzgerald (JoAnne); brother, Thomas Herman (Debbie); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in her honor on a date yet to be determined. Condolences at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to WCVE Richmond Public Broadcasting.View online memorial