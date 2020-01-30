PACE, Jean. On Thursday, January 23, 2020, Jean Isadore Pace quietly took her last breath after 67 years of life. She was born on February 27, 1952, in Richmond, to Ola Gaines and the late Curtis Nelson Pace Sr. Jean leaves a legacy of loved ones who will cherish the fondest of memories including her son, Brandon Andre Pace; loving granddaughter, Julia Margaret Hall-Pace; mother, Ola Gaines; brother, O'Conner Pace; sisters, Doris Scroggins (Vernon), Cynthia J. Pollard and Linda Pace; nieces, Verna Christopher, Charlene Bates, Danielle Pollard and Yvette Lucas; nephew, Curtis Nelson Pace III; goddaughter, Talisha Gwathmey Hence; goddaughter, Cynthia V. Snead; goddaughter, Tia Peyton; godson, Robert Vaughan Jr.; two devoted sisters in Christ, Onia Mae Vaughan, Nettie Peyton; and a host of uncles, aunts, great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends (today) Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, January 31, 2020, St. Paul's Baptist Church South Campus at 1 p.m. Interment Pace Family Cemetery.View online memorial
