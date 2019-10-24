PACE, Raymond Ashby Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away on October 21, 2019, at Henrico Doctors' Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family. Ray had a career as a Corporate Real Estate Manager with Philip Morris and worshiped and worked tirelessly at Shalom Baptist Church. He loved his family unconditionally. As a star athlete at Washington Henry High School, he went on to coach in the high school, middle school and youth leagues. Ray is survived by his wife, Connie Mann Pace; children, Kevin (Faye), Kirk (Elizabeth), Kelly Cecil (Mike); grandchildren, Jackie Crowe, Anna-Louise Cecil, Jack Cecil, Pace Cecil, Olive Pace and Ashby Pace. My husband, our father, our grandfather and friend will be missed beyond words. A graduate of RPI, he was an avid supporter of his VCU Rams. Ray stayed in touch with his high school buddies, "The Breakfast Boys," with a monthly breakfast to rehash old times. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 28, at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A private burial will take place in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shalom Baptist Church. This obituary would not be complete without, "GO RAMS!"View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., son of former NewMarket chief, among three killed in Kansas truck crash
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Megyn Kelly goes home to Fox News — and trashes NBC News over Matt Lauer
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881