PACE, Richard Aubrey Jr., 85, of Montpelier, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Richard Aubrey; and his mother, Annie Goode; his brother, Warren; and his sister, Joyce Hodge. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bernice Floyd; his son, Dean and wife, Patricia; and his other son, Brett. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Heather, Austin, Aubrey, his wife, Madison, Conner, Charles, Braden; and great-granddaughter, Finley. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in Guam as a Seabee with the U.S. Navy. He retired from A H Robins after 20 years of dedicated service as the Director of International Systems Development. He was loved by many. There will be a celebration of his life at First Baptist Church in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, February 29. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Richard Aubrey Pace Jr. to First Baptist Church, 800 Thompson St., Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
