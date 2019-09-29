PACE, Russell Brown Jr. "All things are possible to him who believes." Russell was born and raised on the family farm near the town of Palmyra, Virginia, on March 6, 1929. Although many of his business ventures played out in Los Angeles, there was no place he loved more sincerely than Virginia. His memoirs, entitled "Crossroads of a Country Boy, Hill by Hill," define his incredible life. He passed away in Richmond, Virginia, on September 8, 2019. Russell received his B.A. from the University of Virginia in 1950, where he was President of Theta Chi and of the Jefferson Society and an elected member of O.D.K. and the Raven Society. He served in the Korean War as Assistant Director of Intelligence of the 315th Air Division and was honorably discharged as Captain. In 1956, he graduated from the University of Virginia Law School with honors, acting as editor of the Law Review and elected member of The Order of the Coif. He subsequently commenced the practice of law in Denver, Colorado, with a firm whose senior partner was Justice Byron White. He later joined the firm Hogan & Hartson in Washington, D.C. In 1973, he co-founded Security First Group in California, which became one of the most dynamic financial organizations of its time. The company consisted of two life insurance companies, a broker-dealer, an investment management company, a group of mutual funds and wholesale and retail marketing divisions. In the fall of 1986, he and his wife, Margaret, acquired Castle Hill, a National Historic Landmark in Keswick, Virginia. Awarded for preservation and restoration, he was honored by the Thomas Jefferson Branch of the Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities. In 1996, he founded Pace Financial Network, one of the first online financial service providers of its time, in Washington, D.C. He served as Chairman and CEO, and later as Chairman Emeritus of Financial Passport, acquired by Ameritrade Holding Corporation in 2000. He was actively involved in many charitable and public organizations. He was a founder of the Democratic Party Headquarters and Chairman of the Board of the Edmund G. "Pat" Brown Institute of Government Affairs. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, on the Commonwealth of Virginia State Board for Community Colleges and as a Member of the University of Virginia President's Council for the Arts. He was an elder of the Bel Air Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles and served on the Board of Trustees for several schools in Los Angeles and Charlottesville. He was a member of the City of Los Angeles Trade and Cultural Delegation to Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. He served as a member of several peace and democracy delegations to Chile, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador and was a member of the Governor's Trade Delegation to Israel and Japan. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; and his six children, Jefferson, Nancy, Russell III and his wife, Marina and their two children, Cianna and Russell IV; Courtney, Bradford and Richard. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Sample; and many cousins, including Helen Jones. To those who knew him best, Russell was a devoted father, husband, brother, friend and a true gentleman. In loving memory of our eternal optimist who is dearly missed.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal