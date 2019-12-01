PACK, Woodrow "Woody," 73, of Powhatan, passed away November 27, 2019. He is survived by his children, Lisa Cline (Perry), Teresa Hagins (Ty), Robert Pack; brothers, Charles "Buck" (Dana) Pack, Oscar "Halo" (Pam) Pack Jr., Ray Pack, James (Phyllis) Pack, Gerald (Rhodena) Pack; sisters, Mary (Monroe) Hardin, Shirley (Junior) Chandler, Erma Jones, Barbara (Kenny) Varney; grandchildren, Kendra Bodette, Dumauri Ellis, Brendan Hagins, Alexis Cline, Dylan Hagins and Kayden Cline; his devoted companion, Brutus; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky., with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. in the Pack Family Cemetery in Devon, W.Va. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial