PACKETT , Sara Elizabeth, of Warsaw, Va., passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, with her mother at her side. Sara was born November 6, 1979, and attended Richmond County schools, graduating from Rappahannock High School in 1997. She attended J. Sargent Reynolds Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. She is survived by her mother, Perine D. Pierce (Mike) of Virginia Beach; her brother, Stephen Mullin Packett Jr. of Michigan; and her three daughters, Carlin Elizabeth Hardy, Ella Jane Hardy and Mary Michael Hardy, all of Richmond; grandmothers, Jane M. Packett of Warsaw and Aimee C. Dohner of Virginia Beach; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly. Sara was preceded in death by her father, Stephen M. Packett; and her grandfathers, Louis G. Packett and John E. Dohner. A memorial service will be held at Warsaw Baptist Church in Warsaw, Va., on Monday, September 30, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. The family would also like to offer our sincere appreciation to the Hospice of Virginia group for their care and compassion, Rev. Bill Slater from Wake Forest, North Carolina and Rev. Leslie Park and the Warsaw Baptist church family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warsaw Baptist Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 576, Warsaw, Va. 22572.