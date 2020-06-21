PACKETT, William Neale, 79, of Warsaw, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was a retired farmer and had a love of baseball/softball. He met his beautiful, devoted wife at a ball field while he played. He was an instrumental part of Richmond County Little League for many years. Coaching his children and impacting many others along the way. He loved fox hunting and enjoyed that time with his friends and family. He was also a lifelong member of Downings Hunt Club. Neale is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rosalie Packett; daughters, Tammy Coates (Timmy), Lisa Whelan (Keith), Crystal Packett (Aaron); and son, Randy Packett (Heather); eight granddaughters, Jessica and Melissa Coates, Jordan, Jenna, Julia and Jaden Whelan, Olivia Packett and Reagan Newsome; two great-grandsons, William "Brant" Coates Morse and Chaysen Neale Coates. He was predeceased by his parents, Straughan and Gwendolyn Packett; and sister, Jean Bareford. A memorial service will be held at Rappahannock Church of Christ and burial will take place following the memorial at Farnham Baptist Church, where Neale will be laid to rest beside his parents and other family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Richmond County Little League at P.O. Box 608, Warsaw, Va. 22572 or Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 626, Warsaw, Va. 22572.View online memorial
