PADGETT, GLENWOOD "GLENN"

PADGETT, Glenwood E. "Glenn," 73, of Powhatan, a faithful servant of the Lord, was called home on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Padgett; sister, Sue Dandois; and his niece, Lindsay Tinsman. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy; devoted children, Jeff Padgett, (Janice), Julie Padgett Marshall (Jim), Amy McElroy (Quentin Ochem) and Melissa Holmwood; cherished grandchildren, Patrick and Laura Marshall, Hannah Holmwood, Charlene and Eliot Ochem and Lily Magoon; mother, Virginia Padgett; sister, Debbie Crawford (Charlie); nephew, David Reber; niece, Lisa Owens; and his devoted lifetime friend, Douglas Brown. Glenn never met a stranger and always knew someone everywhere he went. He could usually be found playing softball, basketball, golf or bowling. He loved watching Sunday afternoon football and college sports, going to local college games and seeing the Richmond Braves and Flying Squirrels play. He was a VEPCO/Virginia Power executive for over 30 years, and was in charge of its Customer 2000 implementation. He could not resist a good deal, loved animals and was well-known for his thick head of hair. The family thanks the staff at The Pearl at Watkins Center for their love, care and respect. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (tonight), at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where his funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, with a reception following at the funeral home. Interment will follow the reception in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond, 201 Temple Ave., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834.View online memorial