PADGETT, Holly Renee, age 29, of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Amelia, passed from this life on May 31, 2020. Holly graduated from ACHS in 2009, JMU in 2013, Blue Ridge Community College School of Nursing in 2016 and ODU in 2017 with a B.S. in nursing. She was a nurse at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg. She is survived by her parents, Josiah and Paula Padgett of Amelia; brothers, Josiah Padgett Jr. of Richmond and Heath Padgett of Avon, N.Y.; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Rippy of North Chesterfield, Va. She is also survived by other relatives and many close friends. Holly was creative, ambitious, caring and had a unique personality. She had an innate ability to put a smile on anyone's face and touched the lives of many people. She was an adventurous traveler, having visited many countries in Europe and Asia, including Tibet and Vietnam. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity that will benefit children or to a charity of your choice.
