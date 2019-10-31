PADGETT, VIRGINIA

PADGETT, Virginia L., has gone to Heaven to be with her ex-husband, Alvin L. Padgett; her son, Glennwood E. Padgett; her daughter, Susan P. Dandois; granddaughter, Lindsay N. Tinsman; her brothers; and her loving parents, Robert and Colonia Lett. She was born at home on August 12, 1926, and got her wings October 22, 2019. She is survived by loving daughter, Deborah L. Padgett Crawford and her amazing husband, Charlie; her devoted grandchildren, Jeff Padgett (Janice), Julie P. Marshall (Jim), David C. Reber, Lisa Horowitz, Melissa Holmwood, Amy McElroy (Quentin Ochem); and 10 great-grandchildren. She started work for Wards TV, which became Circuit City, retiring at age 77. She was an amazing Mom, Nannie and friend. She was a member of Park View Baptist Church for 93 years. We all enjoyed going to Buckroe Beach on vacations, shopping and talking. There will be a celebration of her life at Robin Inn November 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. Food and drink provided. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

