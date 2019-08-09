PAGE, Anthony Leon, born June 10, 1969, departed this life on July 28, 2019. He resided in Richmond, Va. He was educated in Richmond Public Schools. He was preceded in death by his parents, Errol Page Sr. and Mary Page. He is survived by two sons, Anthony Leon Page Jr. and Darron Allen; two sisters, Alesia Page and Patricia Page; two brothers, Errol Page Jr. and Daryl Page; stepmother, Brenda; a host of nieces, nephews and friends, one devoted friend, Taylora Robinson "Tee Tee." May he rest in peace. Arrangements will be announced.View online memorial