PAGE, Gail McCaffrey. It is with immense sadness that the family of Gail McCaffrey Page announces her sudden and unexpected passing on May, 23, 2020. She died at 69 after an extremely brief and valiant battle with "f&#$!%*" cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by her husband, sisters, children and their spouses in the comfort of her own home. Gail was born and raised in Utica, New York on May 31, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Albert Hilton Jr. and Rosemary Lynch McCaffrey. She was a graduate from Utica Catholic Academy and Elizabeth Seton College, Yonkers, New York. On June 10, 1972, she married Scott Alan Page in Utica. Together they raised two children who were the pride and joy of her life, daughter, Ellen Quinlan and son, Benjamin Scott. She stayed home with her children and as they got older, enjoyed a 22-year career at Westmoreland Road Elementary School working alongside her sister. Gail loved life and was very much the life of the party. She loved crossword puzzles, reading and writing silly stories and poems. She enjoyed many years of golf at Cedar Lake Club. Later, upon retirement and moving to Virginia, she played at the Brickshire Club. She also played in many bridge clubs. She was very proud of her role as a founding member and historian of the Chick Dinner Club. One of her greatest highlights was being cast as a "woman of means" in the Oscar-winning movie "Lincoln," directed by Steven Spielberg. Gail and Scott traveled the world extensively during their retirement, but ultimately it was spending time with her children and grandchildren that made her the happiest. She was affectionately known as Gigi and known for her quick wit. Gail loved her Irish heritage and advised everyone "life is not a dress rehearsal" and to live each day to the fullest. She is survived by her husband, Scott; children, Ellen (Thom) Sandrock, Boulder, Colorado and Benjamin (Ashley) Page, Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Nathan and Andrew Sandrock, Thomas, Graham and Virginia Page; her sisters, Patricia (James) Mitro, New Hartford, New York and Susan (S.J) Capecelatro, Utica, New York; brothers-in-law, Maurice Jr. (Sharon) Page, Henrietta, New York, Randy (Cindy) Page, Cazenovia, New York; sister-in-law, Penny (Andrew) Blaszkow, Ballston Lake, New York; several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her in-laws, Maurice and Virginia Page; and her favorite Aunt Boo. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of Gail's life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association of Utica, New York or Hospice of Virginia (Richmond). The family is grateful to the care and compassion shown to Gail and her family, particularly to Hospice nurses Melanie, Heather and Dawn. The family would like to welcome you to a drive by tribute to the family from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday (today), May 27, at their residence. We will miss you Gigi!" How lucky I am (we are) to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." A.A. MilneView online memorial
