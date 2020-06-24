PAGE, Jacqueline K., 73, of Richmond, formerly of Amherst, Va., died June 19, 2020. Surviving are her son, Darrell L. McKinney; sister, Joyce Fredricks; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Page; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Rev. E. Richard Swann officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
